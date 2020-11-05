Helicopters to fly for Middle to Wildwood utility project

Atlantic City Electric is working on its Middle Township to Wildwood Reliability Project and will begin using helicopters to remove existing wooden poles and towers and place new state-of-the-art steel poles, which can withstand winds of up to 120 mph.

Work starts in November and will occur through mid-December, weather permitting. The helicopters will fly from a staging area on Route 47 in Middle Township and travel to and from Grassy Sound Island and Grassy Sound Channel between Middle Township and West Wildwood.

The use of helicopters is an innovative and environmentally conscious way to build energy infrastructure in sensitive habitats. This project will upgrade four miles of critical transmission line between Middle Township and the Wildwoods, strengthening the local energy infrastructure against more extreme weather and improve reliability for more than 24,000 customers.

For additional information on this and other reliability projects, see atlanticcityelectric.com/reliability.