Dennis Township Elementary School’s Junior Hawks and Dennis Township Middle School’s Hawks of the Month were chosen for exhibiting fairness and practicing justice, equality and equity. Our December honorees are recognized by their teachers for valuing the uniqueness of others in our society, and we are proud to have them in our schools.
Those selected this month were as follows:
• Eighth grade Hawk Amanda Daino
• Eighth grade Hawk Autumn Showers
• The Showers sisters, Heidi and Autumn, were both honored for their fairness.
• Junior Hawk Vicky Moors
• Junior Hawk Heidi Showers, Juliet Peterson and Jolene Hayes
• Junior Hawk Juliet Peterson
• Junior Hawk Jolene Hayes
• Hawk Kevin Sigmund
• Hawk Lea Kern
• Hawk RJ Attenborough
• Eighth-grade Hawk Gustavo Angulo
• Junior Hawk Noah Wallash
• Seventh-grade Hawk Ava Hope
• Seventh-grade Hawk Ross Johnson