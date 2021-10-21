Halloween in the Wildwoods Offers Spooktacular Fun Time for All Ages

THE WILDWOODS – Halloween in the Wildwoods will be full of tricks, treats and fun events for all ages starting Friday, Oct. 22 with the Wildwoods Drag Queen Halloween Show; followed by a bonfire on the beach on Saturday, Oct. 23; and continuing Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31 with family festivities.
Halloween in the Wildwoods kicks off Friday, October 22, with a Drag Queen Halloween Show and Costume Party at the Blue Water Grille at The Bolero Resort. This is a full-scale variety show with six Drag Queen performers, an after-show meet and greet, and prizes for the best costumed guest. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at door. For tickets, contact the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at 609-729-4000. This show is for adults only and features adult language.
On Saturday, Oct. 23, enjoy a bonfire on the beach from 6 to 10 p.m. at 1st and Surf avenues in North Wildwood with live entertainment. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase (no glass containers, plastic only). Admission is $10; children under 12 are $2. Bring a blanket or beach chair and enjoy a fun night on the beach! Sponsored by the Anglesea Irish Society and the Greater Wildwood Jaycees. Rain date is Saturday, Nov. 6.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the Cape May Dancers present their spooktacular Halloween performance at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Downtown Wildwood. The show starts at 6 p.m., will last one hour, and admission is free. You won’t want to miss this wonderful entertainment that’ll get you in the Halloween spirit! For more information 609-886-1370 or www.cmdancers.com.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, visit Fox Park, located at 4500 Ocean Ave. in Wildwood, for 98.7 The Coast Radio’s and the City of Wildwood’s Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information or to register your vehicle, call 609-522-2444 or wildwoodnj.org.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, it’s the North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat and Block Party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Olde New Jersey Avenue between 2nd and Walnut avenues in North Wildwood. There will be music, a magic show, balloon twisting and more. Parents are encouraged to bring their vehicles decorated for Halloween. Children will come in costume and visit each car where families will provide treats from the trunks of their cars. There will be no judging of the children’s costumes, but prizes will be awarded to the best decorated car. Registration is free and forms are available at 900 Central Ave. in North Wildwood. Parking for visitors will be available in the municipal lot at 2nd and Olde New Jersey avenues. For additional information call 609-522-2955 or visit NorthWildwood.com.
Also on Saturday, Oct. 30, the Greater Wildwood Elks will host a Halloween Haunted House where trick-or-treaters can walk through a “haunted house” and receive treats at the Elks Lodge, 109 W. 1st Ave., in North Wildwood from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more info, call 609-729-2170.
On Sunday, Oct. 31, the Wildwoods Convention Center hosts the Halloween Havoc Wrestling Tournament. The tournament features divisions for open/college age wrestlers; high school wrestlers, middle school wrestlers, as well as two elementary school divisions. Spectator fee is $15 for adults, $5 for seniors and students 6 years of age and older, and free for children under 6 years of age. For more info call 856-364-3640 or visit atlanticcoastwrestling.com.
For more information on the Halloween events in the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ/events-calendar.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.