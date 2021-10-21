Halloween in the Wildwoods Offers Spooktacular Fun Time for All Ages

On Saturday, Oct. 30, it’s the North Wildwood Trunk-or-Treat and Block Party from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Olde New Jersey Avenue between 2nd and Walnut avenues in North Wildwood. There will be music, a magic show, balloon twisting and more. Parents are encouraged to bring their vehicles decorated for Halloween. Children will come in costume and visit each car where families will provide treats from the trunks of their cars. There will be no judging of the children’s costumes, but prizes will be awarded to the best decorated car. Registration is free and forms are available at 900 Central Ave. in North Wildwood. Parking for visitors will be available in the municipal lot at 2nd and Olde New Jersey avenues. For additional information call 609-522-2955 or visit NorthWildwood.com.