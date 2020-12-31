Gypsy Lane Home in Stone Harbor supports surgery center with shopping event

STONE HARBOR — Cape Regional’s Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center was the recipient of an $800 donation representing 20 percent of sales on Black Friday at Gypsy Lane Home located in Stone Harbor.

“Every year since we opened in 2016, we support a charity with a percentage of our Black Friday sales, and this year we chose Cape Regional,” said Kelley Gardner, president and owner of Gypsy Lane Home.

“We chose to support the new Surgery Center and Cape Regional due to them having to cancel their annual 7 Mile Island Home and Health Show & Designer House Tour,” Gardner said. “I was with Ellen Kravet Burke, chairman of the Home and Health Show this past summer when they decided to cancel the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I could see the disappointment in Ellen’s eyes.” Gypsy Lane Home has been an annual supporter of the show and tour.

“We want to thank Kelley, Gypsy Lane Home and all those who shopped on Black Friday to support Cape Regional and the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center,” said Burke, also chairman of the Cape Regional Foundation. “The new state-of-the-art surgery center is a great asset for the residents and visitors of Cape May County.”

Construction of the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center is completed and is ready to open pending state approval. In May 2019, Cape Regional broke ground on the new Surgery Center, a 19,000-square-foot high-tech facility. The center includes significantly larger, state-of-the-art operating rooms, designed for optimum use and allowing Cape Regional to offer a broader range of complex surgical procedures and to house the specialized equipment required for today’s sophisticated surgeries. The free standing surgery center on the medical center campus features four operating rooms, two endoscopy suites, 22 pre- and post-op patient bays, a pain management center, all with a separate entry, exit and waiting area, located adjacent to the hospital.