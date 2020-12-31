Group plays Santa for Coastal Prep

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Students at Coastal Preparatory Recovery High School and their families received a surprise recently when members of the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association delivered gifts to the school.
School staff members dropped off the presents to the students, who, like all students in the Middle Township School District, are currently learning remotely.
The FBINewarkCAAA’s Holiday Helping Hands initiative fulfilled the wish lists that students had compiled for themselves and their family members. The generous contributions were made possible by the FBINewarkCAAA members, corporate sponsors and individual donors.
“This FBINewarkCAAA wanted to provide a brighter holiday season for the young people attending Coastal Prep High School,” said Edie Peters Liguori, president of the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association. “It’s wonderful to know that even though 2020 was a challenging year due to the pandemic, hope and caring are very much alive.”
The FBINewarkCAAA is a nonprofit volunteer organization that is separate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Part of its mission is to serve as ambassadors for the FBI on community outreach programs in order to promote public safety and security through community engagement, education and service initiatives.
“Our students are overjoyed!” said Dr. Toni Lehman, Middle Township School District director of curriculum and instruction. “We are so thankful to the FBINewarkCAAA for thinking of us and supporting our cause. Our students are working so hard to overcome challenges and we couldn’t be prouder of them. These gifts help them to know that others are proud of them too.”
Coastal Prep, one of three recovery high schools in New Jersey, opened in 2019 under the umbrella of the Middle Township School District in Cape May County. The district received a grant to establish a recovery program to help the rising number of adolescents struggling with addiction. Middle Township schools partnered with Cape Assist — a local substance-abuse prevention and treatment agency — to provide a holistic program including educational and support services as well as treatment for students. The school is located in the Church of Christ building in Cape May Court House, where they rent space.
To learn more about Coastal Prep, see coastalprephighschool.com.