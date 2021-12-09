Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority wins 2021 New Jersey Tourism Excellence Award

The winning 2021 campaign, conceived and executed by GWTIDA and its PR Agency, Suasion Communications Group, was crafted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on travel and tourism, and focused on the many ways to vacation safely in the Wildwoods, all while keeping visitors’ safety a top priority. It focused on a specific market appeal – enticing regional vacationers who were able to visit the Wildwoods via automobile to ‘drive on down.’ A key aspect that differentiated this from other campaigns in the marketplace is that it promoted value and multi-generational family fun in a colorful, clear and enticing way; and emphasized the destination’s numerous one-of-a-kind attractions, where lifelong memories are made, and what separates this New Jersey resort town from other vacation destinations.