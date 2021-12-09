Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority wins 2021 New Jersey Tourism Excellence Award

THE WILDWOODS The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA) received a 2021 New Jersey Tourism Excellence Award from the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association (NJTIA) in the category of Jersey Strong Award.
Accepting the award on behalf of the Tourism Authority at the NJTIA conference on Dec. 1 was Ben Rose, director of marketing and public relations, Jamie McLaughlin, marketing manager, and Lauren Suit, marketing coordinator.
The winning 2021 campaign, conceived and executed by GWTIDA and its PR Agency, Suasion Communications Group, was crafted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on travel and tourism, and focused on the many ways to vacation safely in the Wildwoods, all while keeping visitors’ safety a top priority. It focused on a specific market appeal – enticing regional vacationers who were able to visit the Wildwoods via automobile to ‘drive on down.’ A key aspect that differentiated this from other campaigns in the marketplace is that it promoted value and multi-generational family fun in a colorful, clear and enticing way; and emphasized the destination’s numerous one-of-a-kind attractions, where lifelong memories are made, and what separates this New Jersey resort town from other vacation destinations.
“The COVID-19 Response PR campaign is a true testament to how the Wildwoods can face any unforeseen challenges and produce record breaking results to remain a top vacation destination, despite travel and visitor restrictions,” said John Siciliano, executive director of the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA).
As a result of the campaign, the Wildwoods garnered national and regional recognition via well-placed editorial in newspapers, magazines, TV and web placements – with an emphasis on the pandemic precautions the destination took and sanitizing protocols it took to assure visitor safety as the destination gradually reopened.
The campaign’s success came from not only attracting millions of visitors to safely vacation in the Wildwoods, but in garnering extensive media coverage as well; with live broadcast segments in the Wildwoods throughout the year focusing on the destinations successful plans, strategies, and proactive approach to responding to the crisis and remaining one of the leaders in New Jersey tourism.
Consistently named one of the best beach vacations in the U.S. for families, the Wildwoods — consisting of the municipalities of North Wildwood, Wildwood, and Wildwood Crest — is marketed has having wide, spacious beaches giving beachgoers the option of choosing to enjoy a relaxing day in the sun or more adventurous activities on the water such as surfing, boogie boarding, fishing, power boating, jet-skiing, sailing, kayaking and whale and dolphin watching.
In addition, the Wildwoods are home to the country’s largest concentration of mid-century Doo-Wop architecture.
For more information on the NJTIA, visit njtia.org.