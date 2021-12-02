Free holiday events at Cape May Convention Hall

CAPE MAY — Mark your calendars for the annual Crafts at Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Ave. Shop until you drop when the doors open at 9 a.m. to 4 p.n. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Enjoy a wide range of gifts and holiday décor from local and regional artists and crafters. This arts and craft fair is free and open to the public.

Get your family into the holiday spirit with the City of Cape May’s annual holiday concert and reception on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. inside Cape May Convention Hall. This free holiday reception will once again feature America’s Sweethearts, this time with their live band. The New York City based trio of classy ladies will perform a concert filled with your favorite holiday tunes. With songs like “Sisters,” “Christmas Land” and “Let It Snow,” you’ll be snuggling up to your sweeties in no time. Light refreshments will be served at the concert.

And don’t forget to light up the holiday season with the City of Cape May as we host our annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in Rotary Park, located at 400 Lafayette St. in the heart of Cape May.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.