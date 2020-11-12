Free Community Christmas Event at Aviation Museum

Cape May Airport, Lower Township — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum is hosting a free Community Christmas event at historic Hangar #1 on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas at the Hangar will include live music, socially distanced visits with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and unique photo opportunities with professional photographer Natalie Giuffre. Additionally, the museum gift shop will help you with your holiday shopping by offering 20% off in-store purchases for the day of the event. Be sure to arrive before noon to witness Santa’s arrival on a FDNY fire truck.
Co-sponsored by Cape May Peanut Butter Company, the day will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit! Yes, they will be providing the delicious cookies as well. And, it’s for a good cause with donations benefiting the restoration of the museum building, hangar #1. The museum will also be accepting canned and dried goods for the Cape May Community Food Closet. Musician Les DeRose will be performing live throughout the day and professional photographer Natalie Giuffre will be shooting family photos with the most unique backdrops imaginable. Take your holiday greeting card photo under a giant American Flag, near the Christmas tree or in-between two decorated World War II aircraft. The inside of the museum will be festive with decorations, lights and seasonal music. To round out the day, a Tree Lighting will take place at 5pm. Thank you to Dupras’ Evergreen Acres tree farm for the donation of a beautiful 9’ Eastern White Pine.
This will be an indoor/outdoor event so dress appropriately for cool weather. There will not be an admission fee however donations are appreciated. Leashed pets are also welcome. For further details and agenda, call 609-886-8787 or visit USNASW.org.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport, New Jersey. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. For more information, call 609-886-8787 or visit USNASW.org.
