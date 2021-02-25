First Bank announces 15 promotions after strong results in 2020

HAMILTON — First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) announced that it has promoted 15 employees who played key roles helping the bank thrive and grow while supporting customers and communities throughout 2020.

Maria Mayshura and John Shepardson were promoted to Executive Vice President; Thomas Fehn, Jr. was promoted to First Senior Vice President; Paula Huergo and Larry Lee were promoted to Senior Vice President.

“To build a true community bank that neighbors can rely on, you need people who care and go above and beyond – no matter the circumstance,” said First Bank President and CEO Patrick L. Ryan. “Our top and bottom-line performance for both the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year would be considered strong in a normal economic environment, but it’s particularly satisfying in the current period of uncertainty. We have an unbelievable team here at First Bank.”

In 2020, First Bank added $324 million to its loan portfolio, which included $187 million from non-Paycheck Protection Program organic opportunities. At the same time, total deposits increased 16% with non-interest-bearing deposits surging 53.8%.

As a result, First Bank’s net income for 2020 was $19.4 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in 2019.