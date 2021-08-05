'Festival Playero’ Latin Food & Music Festival Aug. 6 & 7

THE WILDWOODS – Festival Playero, a festival featuring the best in Latin food, music and entertainment, will make its inaugural debut Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at Fox Park in Wildwood.

The two-day event will feature Latin entertainers Elvis Crespo, Tony Vega, Frankie Negro, Edgar Joel, with more to come! There will also be authentic Latin food plus a cash bar with wine and beer for sale.

The festival is rain or shine and will run from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are available online at: pracnj.com. Ticket prices range from VIP tickets, that will have access to Friday and Saturday event days, and general admission on Saturday only.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.