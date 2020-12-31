FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association plays Santa for Coastal Prep Recovery High School

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Students at Coastal Preparatory Recovery High School and their families received a wonderful surprise last week when members of the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBINewarkCAAA) delivered gifts to the school. School staff members dropped off the presents to the students, who, like all students in the Middle Township School District, are currently learning remotely.

The FBINewarkCAAA’s “Holiday Helping Hands” initiative fulfilled the wish lists that students had compiled for themselves and their family members. The generous contributions were made possible by the FBINewarkCAAA members, corporate sponsors, and individual donors.

“This FBINewarkCAAA wanted to provide a brighter holiday season for the young people attending Coastal Prep High School,” said Edie Peters Liguori, President of the FBI Newark Citizens Academy Alumni Association. “It’s wonderful to know that even though 2020 was a challenging year due to the pandemic, hope and caring are very much alive!”

The FBINewarkCAAA is a nonprofit volunteer organization that is separate from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Part of their mission is to serve as ambassadors for the FBI on community outreach programs in order to promote public safety and security through community engagement, education, and service initiatives.