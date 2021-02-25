Family and Community Health Sciences program offers virtual Lunch & Learn Webinar

Cape May Court House — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) Program will hold a virtual Lunch & Learn Program, "Feeling a Little Salty...Sodium in Our Diet" from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 25. The presentation is part of the virtual Lunch & Learn series FCHS is offering the fourth Thursday of the month, except for the months of November, December and June.

The Lunch & Learn series is presented by Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS Educator/Assistant Professor.

Zellers said, “This convenient, virtual, educational program provides participants with health and wellness information while they are eating their lunch at work or at home. Topics vary and allow viewers a chance to grab a healthy half hour tidbit of wellness such as this program that focuses on sodium.”

In this presentation, Zellers will discuss sodium and its effect on our body, provide viewers with an understanding of sodium on the nutrition facts label and provide tips on how to reduce salt consumption with healthy, tasty cooking.