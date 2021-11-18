Family and Community Health Sciences Program Offers Free Wellness Workshop at Avalon Public Library

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will present the program “Step it Up … Ways to Be More Active in December,” in-person at the Avalon Public Library.

The free wellness program, with Chris Zellers will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9. The Avalon Public Library is located at 235-32nd St.

“I will discuss the benefits of physical activity, how to add more physical activity into your day and encourage living an active lifestyle,” explained Zellers.

This program will be the first wellness workshop that will be held in-person since March of 2020. The Family and Community Health Sciences Program switched to a virtual format during COVID-19 to reach more people safely and offer a variety of programs with FCHS experts from around the state. FCHS is currently offering in-person and virtual programming.

No registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome. For more information about the Step It Up Program, please call 609-967-7155.

For up-to-date information about FCHS Programs, please follow us on Facebook at FCHSCapeMayCounty or visit our website capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.

About FCHSRutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County helps both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life, and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health and wellness; food safety; agriculture; environmental and natural resource management; and youth development. This is accomplished using science-based knowledge and university research. Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.