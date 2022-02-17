Enterprise Holdings Foundation Donates $1,000 to Aviation Museum for Annual Fundraiser

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $1,000 to Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum in support of AirFest, the museum’s largest annual fundraiser held over Labor Day Weekend each year, airport officials announced last week. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which, through its integrated network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

This past year the museum hosted its 25th anniversary of the event which featured Tuskegee Airmen Dr. Eugene Richardson, a fly over by the United States Airforce Heritage Flight, and historic aircraft from the Military Aviation Museum & Fighter Factory in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The event is a rare opportunity for the public to explore and learn about unique aircraft and support NASW Aviation Museum. For 2022, AirFest will take place Sept. 2-5. Stay up to date on announcements by checking NASW’s social media pages and website usnasw.org

Enterprise founder Jack C. Taylor was a decorated WWII F6F Hellcat pilot who served over the skies of the South Pacific. He was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses and the Navy Air Medal. In 1957, Jack Taylor founded Enterprise Rent-a-Car utilizing lessons learned in the Navy — including the value of hard work, team spirit and simply doing the right thing. Jack embraced the novel concept of leasing automobiles, with a fleet of seven cars. His company was named after the USS Enterprise that Taylor served on. Interestingly, the roads surrounding NASW Aviation Museum are all named after U.S. Aircraft Carriers. NASW also has a F6F Hellcat in its collection that is currently under restoration.

“The historical connection between the two organizations is strong and makes for a perfect partnership,” said Museum Director Bruce Fournier. “NASW is grateful for the generous donation. Mr. Taylor unfortunately passed away in 2016 but we are sure he would be very proud of this sponsorship.”

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. Current museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The museum will be open daily starting April 1st. For more information about AirFest or NASW, or for the event’s agenda, visit usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.