East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle'

"The question is the sequence of events leading from the jewel-case at one end, to the stomach of a goose at the other." Sherlock Holmes is speaking to Dr. Watson as they begin an investigation that might save an innocent man from prison.

Step back in time on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6 at 8 p.m., when the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's "Sherlock Holmes' Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle." It is produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials, just like the Sherlock Holmes' radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930. Craig Wichman, founder and producer of the nationally acclaimed Quicksilver Radio Theater, adapted the script.

Tom Byrn is portraying Holmes, and Fred Velde is Dr. Watson. Byrn has performed with ELTC since 2009, most notably in two solo shows, "Will Rogers U.S.A." and "Mr. Lincoln," and directed "Summerland" and "Silent Sky." He has acted at various theaters in the Philadelphia area, including, People's Light, Interact, Lantern, and Act II Playhouse, and at various theaters in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio. Velde, who was in ELTC's "Anna Christie," "Rain," and “Dulcy,” has appeared in over fifty shows in NYC, including the Off-Broadway revival of Mae West's "Sex."