East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Nosferatu' and 'Poe' in time for Halloween

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents two events in time for Halloween: “Nosferatu,” the 1922 silent classic horror film, accompanied by Wayne Zimmerman on the organ on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., and “Poe by Candlelight” on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Both are being presented at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St. in Cape May, where the theater is in residence.

“Nosferatu” is based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” in spite of the film’s director, F. W. Murnau, changing the characters’ names, and a bit of the plot. The full title of the film, “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror,” lives up to its name. Max Schreck, who portrays the count, behaves more like an animal than a human, with ears like bats, claw-like nails, and fangs that are in the middle of his mouth like a rodent’s. Special effects add to the uneasy atmosphere: the disappearance of a coach, the count materializing out of thin air, and photographic negatives used to give the appearance of white trees against a black sky.