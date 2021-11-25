"There are three cousins, a half-uncle, a kind of brother-in-law — that is, the brother of my sister-in-law’s second husband — and a niece. That's six. But I've never met 'em, and I want to give them a Christmas party, and I'd like you to run it for me," explained Dick Spindler to the widow Huldy Price. How this Christmas party comes together in the town of Rough and Ready is all part of the fun in "Dick Spindler's Family Christmas" by Bret Harte.

Meanwhile, another miner, Cherokee, wants to share his new-found fortune with old friends and all the children in Yellowhammer — a town whose youngest citizen uses a safety razor. How the townsfolk try to make Cherokee's Christmas plans come true is at the core of O. Henry's humorous and touching story, "Christmas by Injunction."

For eight performances only, both Western Christmas tales come to life when the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents "Christmas with Harte and O'Henry."

The dates are Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27; Sunday, Dec. 5; Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9, 10 and 11 at 8 p.m., with special Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.