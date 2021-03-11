East Lynne Theater Company celebrates the Suffrage Movement with 'Something to Vote For'

Gilman (1860 – 1935) known for her novel "The Yellow Wallpaper," published this forty-minute one-act in her monthly magazine, "The Forerunner," in 1911. Such plays were important for the suffrage movement because they could be read aloud and/or staged in private homes, bringing this controversial topic into living rooms. Many of the British suffrage plays survived - most of the American ones did not. This both witty and profound play takes place in the home of the president of an influential anti-suffrage women's club. When the group is concerned about the purity of milk, a local milk manufacturer, the new milk inspector, a woman who has recently lost a child, and a woman doctor are invited to speak to the club. The doctor puts the need for women to vote at the center of the conversation if these women really want change for the better.