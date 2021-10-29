East Lynne Theater Co. presents Sherlock Holmes

Step back in time on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6 at 8 p.m., when the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes’ Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle.” It is produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials, just like the Sherlock Holmes’ radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930. Craig Wichman, founder and producer of the nationally acclaimed Quicksilver Radio Theater, adapted the script.

Tom Byrn is portraying Holmes, and Fred Velde is Dr. Watson. Byrn has performed with ELTC since 2009, most notably in two solo shows, “Will Rogers U.S.A.” and “Mr. Lincoln,” and directed “Summerland” and “Silent Sky.” Velde was in ELTC’s “Anna Christie,” “Rain,” and “Dulcy.”

Portraying several roles apiece are Veronique Hurley and Mat Labotka. Robert LeMaire, who played Teddy in ELTC’s “Arsenic and Old Lace” and served as the play’s assistant director, is once more operating the sound effects and taking on several roles. He’s been performing with ELTC since 2001, and is the director for the company’s Student Summer Workshop.

Gayle Stahlhuth, now in her 22nd year of serving as artistic director for ELTC, is portraying several roles and directed “The Blue Carbuncle.”