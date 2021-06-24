Downtown Wildwood’s Byrne Plaza announces upcoming weekly events this summer

The Wildwoods — The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) announces a packed summer of weekly events coming to Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. in Downtown Wildwood this summer.
The weekly Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spread across two Pacific Avenue fields between Schellenger and Oak Avenues, the Farmers Market hosts 60 quality vendors selling farm goods, baked goods, specialty foods, wine, beer, craft spirits, handmade soaps and candles, gifts, crafts, clothing and much more! The Farmers Market is also where you can pick up your free DOOWW Magnets and buy DOOWW tees, Christmas ornaments and tote bags. It is the place to be on Saturday mornings and there is always free parking.
Beginning Monday, June 21, the full line up of activities and entertainment will begin at Byrne Plaza.
5 Fabulous Days of Fitness in the Plaza takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., featuring an awesome boot camp circuit training class for $10. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, get moving with a Zumba workout from 8 to 9 a.m., then wind down with Yoga from 9-10 a.m. – bring a matt or towel and water. Tuesday and Thursday classes are $5 each. All fees are paid directly to the instructor.
Sip, Shop & Stroll Art Shows will be held on Friday, June 25, July 23, and Aug. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of wine Sipping, art vendor Shopping, and live acoustic music to listen to while you Stroll!
Byrne Plaza will host the Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra for two Free Friday Night Concerts this summer – July 9 and Aug. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. Gather your friends and bring your chairs for an entertaining evening outdoors with the 17-piece Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra performers. Wine and beer will be available for you to purchase and enjoy during the show.
Free Music in the Plaza begins on Thursday, June 24 when live bands take over the Byrne Plaza stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Come early for dinner at one of Downtown Wildwood’s restaurants, then dance the night away under the stars with these great dance bands:
• June 24 Roundhouse Band
• July 1 Juliano Brothers
• July 8 The Beat Tells
• July 15 Jamison Celtic Rock
• July 22 Legacy Band
• July 29 Animal House
• August 5 A.M. Radio
• August 12 Winslow An Evening with the Eagles
• **Wed Aug 18 40 North Country
• August 26 The Chatterband
• September 2 Don’t Call Me Francis
Free Movies in the Plaza begins Tuesday, June 29. Bring your chairs and blankets and settle in for family movie night under the stars. Popcorn and candy will be sold at the Plaza. The movies start as soon as the sun goes down.
• June 29 at 8:30 p.m. Horton Hears a Who
• July 27 at 8:15 p.m. Toy Story 2
• July 6 at 8:30 p.m. Trolls World Tour
• July 13 at 8:25 p.m. Sleeping Beauty
• July 20 at 8:20 p.m. RIO
• Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. Spies In Disguise
• Aug. 17 at 7:50 p.m. Onward
• Aug. 24 at 7:40 p.m. Frozen 2
Parking is always free for Byrne Plaza events in the parking lots behind the shops – located on the east side of Pacific Avenue between Oak and Schellenger Avenues, and on the west side of Pacific Avenue between Oak and Wildwood Avenues.
