Downtown Wildwood’s Byrne Plaza announces upcoming weekly events this summer

The Wildwoods — The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) announces a packed summer of weekly events coming to Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. in Downtown Wildwood this summer.

The weekly Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spread across two Pacific Avenue fields between Schellenger and Oak Avenues, the Farmers Market hosts 60 quality vendors selling farm goods, baked goods, specialty foods, wine, beer, craft spirits, handmade soaps and candles, gifts, crafts, clothing and much more! The Farmers Market is also where you can pick up your free DOOWW Magnets and buy DOOWW tees, Christmas ornaments and tote bags. It is the place to be on Saturday mornings and there is always free parking.

Beginning Monday, June 21, the full line up of activities and entertainment will begin at Byrne Plaza.

5 Fabulous Days of Fitness in the Plaza takes place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., featuring an awesome boot camp circuit training class for $10. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, get moving with a Zumba workout from 8 to 9 a.m., then wind down with Yoga from 9-10 a.m. – bring a matt or towel and water. Tuesday and Thursday classes are $5 each. All fees are paid directly to the instructor.