Downtown Wildwood is Hopping with Things To DOO this Summer!

The weekly Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spread across two Pacific Avenue fields between Schellenger and Oak Avenues, the Farmers Market hosts 60 quality vendors selling farm goods, baked goods, specialty foods, wine, beer, craft spirits, handmade soaps and candles, gifts, crafts, clothing and much more.
The Farmers Market is also where you can pick up your free DOOWW Magnets, and buy DOOWW tees, Christmas ornaments and tote bags. It is the place to be on Saturday mornings and there is always free parking.
Beginning on June 21, the full lineup of activities and entertainment will begin at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave.
5 Fabulous Days of Fitness in the Plaza: On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays you can take a Boot Camp Circuit Training class for $10, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, start your workout from 8 to 9 a.m. with Zumba and wind down with Yoga from 9 to 10 – bring a matt or towel! Tuesday and Thursday classes are $5 each. All fees are paid directly to the instructor.
Sip, Shop & Stroll Art Shows will be held on three Friday evenings this summer from 6 to 9 p.m. Plan to be in Byrne Plaza on June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27 for an evening of wine to sip, art vendors to shop and live acoustic music to listen to while you stroll.
Jazzy Fridays: Byrne Plaza will host the Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra for two free Friday night concerts this summer. On July 9 and Aug. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m., gather your friends and bring your chairs for an entertaining evening outdoors with the 17 Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra performers. Wine and Beer will be available for you to purchase and enjoy during the show.
Music in the Plaza: Beginning June 24, free live bands take over the Byrne Plaza stage on Thursday nights, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Come early for dinner at one of our downtown Wildwood restaurants, then dance the night away under the stars with these great dance bands:
June 24: Roundhouse Band
July 1: Juliano Brothers
July 8: The Beat Tells
July 15: Jamison Celtic Rock
July 22: Legacy Band
July 29: Animal House
Aug. 5: A.M. Radio
Aug. 12: Winslow An Evening with the Eagles
Aug. 18 (Wednesday): 40 North Country
Aug. 26: The Chatterband
Sept. 2: Don’t Call Me Francis
Movies in the Plaza: Beginning June 29, Tuesday Night is Free Family Movie Night in Downtown Wildwood. Bring your chairs and blankets and settle in for family movie night under the stars. Popcorn and candy will be sold at the Plaza. These awesome movies start as soon as the sun goes down!
June 29, 8:30 pm: “Horton Hears a Who”
July 6, 8:30 p.m.: “Trolls World Tour”
July 13, 8:25 p.m.: “Sleeping Beauty”
July 20, 8:20 p.m.: “Rio”
July 27, 8:15 p.m. “Toy Story 2”
Aug. 10, 8 p.m. “Spies In Disguise”
Aug. 17, 7:50 p.m. “Onward”
Aug. 24, 7:40 p.m.: “Frozen 2”
Parking is always Free for Byrne Plaza Events in the parking lots behind the shops; on the east side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Schellenger avenues, and on the west side of Pacific, between Oak and Wildwood avenues.
Stay in the know about all the great Byrne Plaza Events as well as everything happening in Downtown Wildwood! Find us online at www.DOOWW.com, on Facebook at Wildwood By The Sea, Instagram wildwood_by_the_sea and Twitter @DoWildwoodNJ.