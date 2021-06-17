Downtown Wildwood is Hopping with Things To DOO this Summer!

The weekly Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Spread across two Pacific Avenue fields between Schellenger and Oak Avenues, the Farmers Market hosts 60 quality vendors selling farm goods, baked goods, specialty foods, wine, beer, craft spirits, handmade soaps and candles, gifts, crafts, clothing and much more.

The Farmers Market is also where you can pick up your free DOOWW Magnets, and buy DOOWW tees, Christmas ornaments and tote bags. It is the place to be on Saturday mornings and there is always free parking.

Beginning on June 21, the full lineup of activities and entertainment will begin at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave.

5 Fabulous Days of Fitness in the Plaza: On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays you can take a Boot Camp Circuit Training class for $10, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, start your workout from 8 to 9 a.m. with Zumba and wind down with Yoga from 9 to 10 – bring a matt or towel! Tuesday and Thursday classes are $5 each. All fees are paid directly to the instructor.