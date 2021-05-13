Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market expansion crosses Pacific Avenue

WILDWOOD — Getting ready to kick off season number eight on Memorial Day weekend, the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market has more vendors than ever and will expand beyond Byrne Plaza, across Pacific Avenue, to the Schellenger Avenue corner lot.

The Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday, May 29, and will be held every Saturday through Labor Day weekend, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Extending from Byrne Plaza, at 3400 Pacific Ave., to 3501 Pacific Ave., the market will encompass the three Pacific Avenue blocks between Oak and Schellenger Avenues, allowing the vendors to be spaced out for plenty of social distancing room. Included in the vendor assortment this season will be at least six farmers selling a full variety of produce, plants and flowers. There will be organic offerings as well as a mushroom farmer and another who specializes in microgreens.