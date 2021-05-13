Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market expansion crosses Pacific Avenue

WILDWOOD — Getting ready to kick off season number eight on Memorial Day weekend, the Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market has more vendors than ever and will expand beyond Byrne Plaza, across Pacific Avenue, to the Schellenger Avenue corner lot.
The Farmers Market will open for the season Saturday, May 29, and will be held every Saturday through Labor Day weekend, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Extending from Byrne Plaza, at 3400 Pacific Ave., to 3501 Pacific Ave., the market will encompass the three Pacific Avenue blocks between Oak and Schellenger Avenues, allowing the vendors to be spaced out for plenty of social distancing room. Included in the vendor assortment this season will be at least six farmers selling a full variety of produce, plants and flowers. There will be organic offerings as well as a mushroom farmer and another who specializes in microgreens.
There will be no shortage of bakers at the market this season, offering fresh baked doughnuts, cakes, pies, sticky buns, boozy cakes, muffins, biscotti, pizzelles and much more, with gluten-free offerings too. You will also be able to grab a cup of coffee and a sandwich to eat while you’re walking around. You’ll find wine, beer, craft spirits, cold pressed juices, smoothies, kombucha and lemonade, guacamole made fresh while you watch, plus all kinds of specialty items like nuts and hot sauce, pickles and jerky, tomato pie and granola, honey, CBD oil items and hemp-derived health and wellness products.
The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is so much more than a Farmers Market — it’s an open air gift shop of handmade items including candles and soaps, jewelry, dog collars and dog treats, personalized glasses and gifts, engraved insulated tumblers, masks and more. You can find boutique clothing, as well as surf shop gear for all your family and friends. Artists will sell their oil paintings, watercolors, wood signs, authentic neon signs, chimes, sea glass items, Turkish towels and lots of other items. Each week, children’s entertainer will offer balloon twirling or face/arm painting and the like.
Be sure to stop by the DOOWW information booth to pick up your free DOOWW magnet, Byrne Plaza schedule of events and information about all the great things happening in Downtown Wildwood. While you’re picking up the freebies, you can also purchase DOOWW tote bags, Christmas ornaments, T-shirts and sweatshirts, all at the DOOWW information booth at the entrance to Byrne Plaza at Pacific and Oak avenues.
Parking is always free for Byrne Plaza events in the parking lots behind the shops; on the east side of Pacific Avenue, between Oak and Schellenger avenues; and on the west side of Pacific, between Oak and Wildwood avenues. For more information, see DOOWW.com.