Downtown Wildwood 2021 Music in the Plaza schedule

Wildwood — The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) has announced the 2021 Downtown Wildwood Music in the Plaza line up.

Formerly known as “The Block That Rocks,” and home of the Penalty Box, Playpen, Wildwood Nights, Hill 16 and H2O in the 70s, 80s and 90s, 3400 Pacific Avenue is now the site of a beautiful outdoor plaza that hosts events year-round, and has an especially full summer schedule.

The Block is still rocking with these free, weekly concerts on summer Thursday nights from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Come to Downtown Wildwood for dinner before the show, and bring your chair and wear your dance shoes for a fun night of music under the stars.

2021 Downtown Wildwood Music in the Plaza Schedule:

June 24, Roundhouse Band – “9-piece party band”

July 1, Juliano Brothers Band – “a party you can’t refuse!”

July 8, The Beat Tells – Beatles Tribute Band

July 15, Jamison Celtic Rock – “Irish reels mixed into Rock, Reggae, Pop, Hip-hop, and Dance”

July 22, Legacy Band – “A Party You’ll Never Forget”

July 29, Animal House – “Rock & Roll Dance Band”