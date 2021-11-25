Disney Conservation Fund helps The Wetlands Institute support Diamondback Terrapins

STONE HARBOR — The Wetlands Institute has once again been awarded a grant by the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) for its work to protect Northern Diamondback Terrapin populations in South Jersey. The Disney Conservation Fund is proud to continue providing critical support to community-led projects creating a healthier home for people and wildlife. Since 1995, the DCF has been supporting efforts in diverse communities around the world aimed at saving wildlife, inspiring action, and protecting the planet, and has distributed more than $120 million to nonprofit organizations.

The Wetlands Institute has been at the forefront of diamondback terrapin conservation since the establishment of its Terrapin Conservation Project 1989, and the DCF has provided support for its work since 2012. Through this program, the Institute carries out and engages the community in conservation measures including road patrols during the nesting season, head-starting hatchlings, storm drain rescues, terrapin barrier fence installation and maintenance, and reduction of crab trap impacts through bycatch reduction device distribution. The DCF grant provides critical resources to continue these efforts, deepen community engagement, and enhance initiatives to educate the public on local conservation issues through public programming, exhibits, and comprehensive terrapin-based learning modules and educational materials.