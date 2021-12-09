Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign to host second holiday food drive

The Borough of Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign and the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department will host a second holiday food drive during the month of December. All collected items will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood prior to Christmas Day.

Items in need for the food drive include non-perishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. Household soap and paper products can also be included.

Items donated for the food drive can be dropped off at the Crest Pier Recreation Center, located at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items can also be dropped off at Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, located at Sweet Briar Road and Pacific Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Food drive items should be delivered no later than Sunday, Dec. 19. All collected items will be delivered to the Lazarus House on Monday, Dec. 20.

Items that are out-of-date, damaged, not labeled or perishable cannot be accepted.

The Wildwood Crest November food drive netted two large wagons full of food and household products for donation to the Lazarus House.

For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.