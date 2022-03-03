Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign to host 100-mile virtual challenge in March

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign is set to host the first Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Virtual Challenge during the month of March.

Participants are instructed to walk, run, swim, cycle or pedal an elliptical machine 100 miles during the 31 days in March. Participants will track their miles throughout the month and submit weekly totals to the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Facebook page (facebook.com/wwcwellness) each Saturday throughout the month and on the final day of the month, Thursday, March 31.

This virtual wellness challenge has been established to promote fitness and wellness in the Wildwood Crest community.

Total miles will be tallied and recorded by members of the Wildwood Crest Wellness Committee. Winners will be selected based upon the top miles completed in any single activity or a combination of activities. Top achievers will receive recognition, prizes and awards.

Registration information is posted on the Wildwood Crest Mayor’s Wellness Campaign Facebook page.

For more information, contact Laura Farrall at 609-523-0202.