Coast Guard 'Shack' gets much-needed facelift

CAPE MAY — The building that stands at 1519 Yacht Ave. is a historic building owned by the U.S. Coast Guard. It was once used as a wait station for travelers waiting to be ferried out to their ships in the harbor. Currently, the "Shack" as it is nicknamed, is the meeting place for the Cape May Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 08-02.
Under the direction of Flotilla Commander Martin Sannino Jr. and Vice Flotilla Commander Robert Lamendola, many projects have been completed this year. The projects included installing a new ramp to the dock on the Schellenger Creek side of the property. Repairs and painting to the interior have also been completed.
The exterior facelift included powerwashing and painting the exterior, installing a paver sidewalk, installing new window boxes and a new entryway into the building.
The outdoor facelift was completed with the donation by Michael Welsh of Michael Welsh Builders from Avalon. In addition to the pavers, Welsh donated his time and expertise to install them.
Shawn Guida of Gracetown Lumber at 131 Woodbine Blvd. in Cape May Court House donated a portion of the lumber required for the gangway and paver project. Gracetown Lumber offers a 5% discount to all military active duty, retired and volunteer members with an I.D. card.
The flower boxes were made and donated by neighbor and former Coast Guard member Dr. Jay DePativo. The flower boxes were planted by Terri Lamendola,the wife of Vice Commander Robert Lamendola. The new and improved strong entryway was built and installed by auxiliarist John Tredinnick. All of the above mentioned projects could not have been completed without the hard work of many supportive active duty Coast Guard and volunteer auxiliarists who donated their off duty time, tools, monetary donations and food for the workers.
The auxiliary is proud of its association with the Coast Guard and takes pride in maintaining our meeting place.
Comprising nearly 24,000 men and women, the USCG Auxiliary is the uniformed volunteer component of the Coast Guard. It works within the Coast Guard in carrying out its noncombatant and non-law enforcement missions. Flotilla 82 Cape May was founded on Dec 16, 1943, and is headquartered at 1519 Yacht Ave. in an historic boathouse building acquired in 1890 by the U.S. Lighthouse Establishment, prior to its merger into the U.S. Coast Guard. For over 77 years the flotilla’s members have maintained many traditions of maritime service, the foremost being of service to the U.S. Coast Guard and the boating public in the Cape May coastal community. For more information, visit CGAux.org.