Coast Guard 'Shack' gets much-needed facelift

CAPE MAY — The building that stands at 1519 Yacht Ave. is a historic building owned by the U.S. Coast Guard. It was once used as a wait station for travelers waiting to be ferried out to their ships in the harbor. Currently, the "Shack" as it is nicknamed, is the meeting place for the Cape May Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 08-02.

Under the direction of Flotilla Commander Martin Sannino Jr. and Vice Flotilla Commander Robert Lamendola, many projects have been completed this year. The projects included installing a new ramp to the dock on the Schellenger Creek side of the property. Repairs and painting to the interior have also been completed.

The exterior facelift included powerwashing and painting the exterior, installing a paver sidewalk, installing new window boxes and a new entryway into the building.

The outdoor facelift was completed with the donation by Michael Welsh of Michael Welsh Builders from Avalon. In addition to the pavers, Welsh donated his time and expertise to install them.

Shawn Guida of Gracetown Lumber at 131 Woodbine Blvd. in Cape May Court House donated a portion of the lumber required for the gangway and paver project. Gracetown Lumber offers a 5% discount to all military active duty, retired and volunteer members with an I.D. card.