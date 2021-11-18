 Skip to main content
City of Cape May to Hold Tree Lighting Ceremony in Rotary Park
CAPE MAY – Enjoy a night of old-fashioned family fun when the City of Cape May officially kicks off the holiday season on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The festive family program will take place in the Rotary Park Bandstand located at 400 Lafayette St. in the heart of Cape May and will include a special visit from Santa Claus.

City of Cape May officials, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May and Cape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture) will also participate in the annual community holiday event.

For additional information, visit www.capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/capemaycity/.

