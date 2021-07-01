City of Cape May plans 2021 Independence Day weekend events

CAPE MAY — The City of Cape May will host the annual Independence Day Parade at noon on Saturday, July 3, starting at Philadelphia and Beach avenues. The parade is an annual event to honor veterans and features string bands along with many other performing groups, family entries, classic automobiles, veteran organizations and local officials.

A fun, new addition to the parade is the “Best Decorated” contest. Participants are strongly encouraged to decorate their golf cart, bicycle or baby carriage and show us their red, white and blue for a chance to win a prize. First, second and third place winners will be announced immediately following the parade in front of Convention Hall.

The fireworks extravaganza will be staged on Sunday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m. from a barge at sea in front of Congress Hall. The rain date is schedule for July 5 and will be announced via social media.

Additionally, a variety of free entertaining concerts will be held in Rotary Park, located at 400 Lafayette St. Bring a blanket or chair as seating is limited and enjoy the music beginning at 7 p.m. The weekend lineup is as follows:

Friday, July 2 – 63rd Army Band

Saturday, July 3 – Jack Melton Swing Band

Sunday, July 4 – America’s Sweethearts