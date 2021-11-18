LOWER TOWNSHIP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum will host its second annual Christmas at the Hangar on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event festivities include a meet and greet with Santa Claus, unique photo opportunities, live music, free face painting and free hot cocoa and cookies (provided by Cape May Peanut Butter Company). The museum’s gift shop will also offer 20% off purchases the day of the event, a great opportunity to do some local holiday shopping.

Josie Kelly’s Public House of Somers Point will have its food truck on site with some great culinary selections. After a stellar performance at last year’s event, Cape May Dancers will be returning to NASW for another performance at noon. In addition, back by popular demand will be the 501st Legion – Northeast Remnant. This organization highlights some very popular Star Wars characters to meet, interact and grab a unique photo. Brother and sister duo Ben & Hannah Stone will get guests into the holiday spirit with their live performance inside Hangar #1. The museum will be decorated and offer unique backdrops, perfect for your annual Christmas card! Best of all, the event will be free to the public; donations to the museum are appreciated. Toy donations to benefit Toys for Tots will be accepted at the entrance and over $1,500 in merchandise and gifts will be raffled off in prize baskets! This new tradition is family fun for all, be sure to dress for cool weather. Friendly-leashed dogs are welcome. Be sure to stop by, get into the holiday spirit and help spread holiday cheer!