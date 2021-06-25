 Skip to main content
Christ Child Society donates 200 books
Christ Child Society donates 200 books

Christ Child Society board members from left to right are Marilyn Kobik, Pat Hawley, Dottie Bauer and Rosalie Gallagher, who are pictured with several kindergarten students displaying a few of the 200 books that the society donated.

 CHRIST CHILD SOCIETY, PROVIDED

Every kindergarten student at the Douglas-Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township received a book donated by the Christ Child Society board members at the conclusion of the school year to encourage them to read during the summer as part of the Literacy Program of the Christ Child Society. Volunteers also read to children in pre-school and kindergarten as part of this program.

