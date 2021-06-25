Every kindergarten student at the Douglas-Veterans Memorial School in Lower Township received a book donated by the Christ Child Society board members at the conclusion of the school year to encourage them to read during the summer as part of the Literacy Program of the Christ Child Society. Volunteers also read to children in pre-school and kindergarten as part of this program.
Christ Child Society donates 200 books
- MARIE SHOAP Submitted
-
-
- 0
