Charlie Lieb is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for December 2021

Charlie Lieb, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for December.

He was nominated for the honor by Cape May MAC Maintenance Director Paul Smargiassi Jr. and former Volunteer and Membership Engagement Manager Kelly Redington.

Lieb used his woodworking skills to create 28 stanchions for use at Cape May MAC’s three historic sites: the 1879 Emlen Physick Estate, the 1859 Cape May Lighthouse, and the World War II Lookout Tower.

The stanchions mimic the style of the original fence posts, reproductions of which are a permanent fixture in front of the Emlen Physick Estate, shown here.

The 28 stanchions have been used frequently this year to demarcate areas and help keep the property safe for guests during large events such as the Cape May Music Festival and the Exit Zero Jazz Festival. They are also now at the Cape May Lighthouse as the new brick pathway project continues. Lieb dedicated over 100 hours to the project, doing the CAD (computer aided design) work and working with a partner whose access to advanced technology in cutting machines helped create the precise cuts.