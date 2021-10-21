Cape May MAC offers Halloween Happenings in October with spooky tours, activities and events

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) offers a variety of tours, activities and events year-round and special tours during the Halloween season. Cape May MAC offers admission to the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., the Cape May Lighthouse, 215 Lighthouse Ave., and the World War II Lookout Tower, on Sunset Boulevard, as well as trolley, walking, house and boat tours throughout the year. Dates and times vary seasonally.
Visit capemaymac.org for schedules and to purchase tickets online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth during open hours, and at the Carriage House Visitors Center at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. Call 609-884-5404 for visitor services information and to purchase tickets by phone.
Masks or facial coverings are required on all trolley and indoor tours; prevailing limits on crowds will be managed to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines. Schedules subject to change and capacities may be limited.
Haunted Cape May happeningsCape May has earned the reputation as one of the most haunted towns in the country. Ghost investigations and documentation of dozens of Victorian properties have unearthed “spirit” residents, and stories abound of the unexplained and the unusual. Take a giant leap into the imagination and Cape May’s past and hear stories of ghostly encounters on these tours that might raise the hair on the back of your neck and make you wonder just what is beyond your senses. Visit capemaymac.org
Ghosts of Cape May Trolley TourWhat was that shadow? Was it the undead of Cape May’s past wandering their beloved haunts? You might scoff, you might shudder, but rest assured: on board a trolley with an experienced guide you will begin to wonder what’s beyond when you hear the tales of hauntings unearthed in Cape May by renowned psychic medium and author Craig McManus. Begins and ends at the Ocean Street trolley stop.
Ghosts of the Lighthouse
Trolley TourTravel along the ghostly path that leads to the Cape May Lighthouse during this evening trolley tour just as dusk darkens the shadows. You will visit the 1859 Cape May Lighthouse, silent witness to storms and tragedy for over a century of maritime history. Hear the tales of brazen pirates and lonely maids, with Cape May ghost stories unearthed by renowned psychic medium and author Craig McManus. Climb to the top of the lighthouse or stay below. Begins and ends at the Ocean Street trolley stop.
Historic Haunts Combo TourTake an evening trolley ride through the Historic District and hear stories of haunted Cape May. Step off the trolley at the Physick House Museum with your guide and see Cape May’s only Victorian house museum, reputed to be haunted, as you learn about Victorian Spiritualism. This tour combines a Ghosts of Cape May trolley tour with a visit to the Physick House. In the museum, guides will compare the methods of spirit contact used by the Victorians with those of today’s paranormal investigators. Selected rooms on both floors are included in the tour. Begins and ends at the Ocean Street trolley stop.
Magic & Mystery House TourVictorians were fascinated with mystery and illusion and this tour through select rooms in the 1879 Physick House Museum shares that fascination. Learn about the famous Harry Houdini who captivated Victorian audiences with his intricate escapes, the Goddess of Mystery, Ionia, a Belgian beauty who Victorians worshipped for her spectacles of magic, The Great Lafayette, who became known as the world’s greatest magician, and Pepper’s Ghost, an illusion still used today, with Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more.
Spirits & Oddities Trolley TourCats in ghostly form purr from the beyond. Beloved family members in photographs without their heads. Graves equipped with a torpedo to put off intruders. Victorians of the late 19th century had wild notions about the passage from life to death. Belief in ghosts and spirits was common and superstition abounded. Hear several Cape May ghost stories and more strange stories from Victorian Cape May history that are macabre, mysterious or just plain weird! Begins and ends at the Ocean Street trolley stop.
These tours, activities and events are offered especially during the month of October for Halloween Happenings.
Gloomy Apparition 2Come to Cape May this fall and step inside the 1879 Physick House Museum for an interactive theatrical mystery during “The Gloomy Apparition 2.” When a new visitor upsets the dynamic of the residents of the Estate, all spirits break loose and there is no telling what might happen.
Scarecrow Alley at
the Physick EstateWalk the grounds of Cape May’s original “haunted house,” the Physick Estate, and enjoy Scarecrow Alley during October, an annual community display of creative, scary and funny scarecrows built by local businesses, families, schools, community groups and individuals.
Ghost Walk with
Craig McManusPsychic medium Craig McManus leads this walking tour of Victorian Cape May’s Historic District past properties where he has sensed and written about paranormal activity. Hear the stories of ghosts and unexplained phenomena directly from Craig, himself, on this evening walk.
Murder Mystery DinnersMurder and mayhem are served during Murder Mystery Dinners at Aleathea’s Restaurant, Inn of Cape May, 7 Ocean St. Savor a four-course dinner as players take you on a mysterious journey, leaving clues “on the table,” figuratively, even while you enjoy your entrée or dessert. Keep track of the characters and their motives and plots as the mystery unfolds around you and is finally revealed.
Trick or Treat at
the Physick EstateOn Halloween night some spooky characters await at the Emlen Physick Estate, with Halloween treats for good little ghosts and goblins, pirates and princesses!