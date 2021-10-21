Cape May MAC offers Halloween Happenings in October with spooky tours, activities and events

Ghosts of Cape May Trolley TourWhat was that shadow? Was it the undead of Cape May’s past wandering their beloved haunts? You might scoff, you might shudder, but rest assured: on board a trolley with an experienced guide you will begin to wonder what’s beyond when you hear the tales of hauntings unearthed in Cape May by renowned psychic medium and author Craig McManus. Begins and ends at the Ocean Street trolley stop.

Ghosts of the Lighthouse

Trolley TourTravel along the ghostly path that leads to the Cape May Lighthouse during this evening trolley tour just as dusk darkens the shadows. You will visit the 1859 Cape May Lighthouse, silent witness to storms and tragedy for over a century of maritime history. Hear the tales of brazen pirates and lonely maids, with Cape May ghost stories unearthed by renowned psychic medium and author Craig McManus. Climb to the top of the lighthouse or stay below. Begins and ends at the Ocean Street trolley stop.