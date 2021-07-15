Cape May MAC announces Volunteer of the Month for July

Sue Carroll, of Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for July.

She is recognized for her work on the Cape May MAC Archiving Project, and was nominated for the honor by Janet Coupland, manager of the project and a member of the organization’s Board of Trustees.

The project began in 2020 and aims to professionally archive 51 years of Cape May MAC documents and artifacts. It is such a monumental effort that it is proceeding in phases. Carroll has already volunteered hundreds of hours. She is in a unique position to be helpful to the project as she is a witness to much of the organization’s history from its very beginning.

“Not only does her knowledge make her invaluable, Sue is willing to ‘roll up her sleeves’ and work on all aspects of the project, including digging through hundreds of boxes of files, sorting thousands of slides, photos and negatives, and labeling and sorting piles of material,” Coupland said. “Sue is an amazing volunteer. She always has a smile and a willingness to do whatever is needed. She is a great team member, and we could not have undertaken this complex and important project without her. We appreciate so much all that she has accomplished and her continued dedication to the effort.”