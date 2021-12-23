Cape May Lighthouse open New Year’s Day

CAPE MAY — Take the opportunity for a brisk climb up the original, cast-iron spiral stairway to the Watch Gallery at the top of the 1859 Cape May Lighthouse on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, and you’ll set the tone for an invigorating new year.

Winter is a rare and special time to experience a climb to the top of this majestic beacon. See a staggering view of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean, the surrounding nature trails and water bodies of Cape May Point State Park, and Cape May Point Borough. Interpretive panels on the grounds, at the base and on the climb tell stories of Lighthouse Keepers, the surrounding area, and how the lighthouse functioned historically and today. The Cape May Lighthouse is the third beacon at this location. Still an active aid to navigation, it was restored and is maintained by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture). Since Cape May MAC opened it to the public in 1988, more than 2.5 million visitors have climbed to the top. The Cape May Lighthouse is listed in the State and National Registers of Historic Places.