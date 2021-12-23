Cape May Lighthouse open New Year’s Day

CAPE MAY — Take the opportunity for a brisk climb up the original, cast-iron spiral stairway to the Watch Gallery at the top of the 1859 Cape May Lighthouse on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, and you’ll set the tone for an invigorating new year.
Winter is a rare and special time to experience a climb to the top of this majestic beacon. See a staggering view of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean, the surrounding nature trails and water bodies of Cape May Point State Park, and Cape May Point Borough. Interpretive panels on the grounds, at the base and on the climb tell stories of Lighthouse Keepers, the surrounding area, and how the lighthouse functioned historically and today. The Cape May Lighthouse is the third beacon at this location. Still an active aid to navigation, it was restored and is maintained by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture). Since Cape May MAC opened it to the public in 1988, more than 2.5 million visitors have climbed to the top. The Cape May Lighthouse is listed in the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
The Cape May Lighthouse is open Saturday, Jan. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. Admission to climb is $12 adults, $8 children (ages 3-12) and veterans. For more information on holiday and winter hours, visit capemaymac.org or call 609-884-5404. Also offered on New Year’s Day is a combination two-hour Historic District Trolley Tour and Emlen Physick Estate Guided Tour, at 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m., or the Emlen Physick Estate Tour separately at 12:30 and 1:45 p.m. Admission to the combination tour is $35 adults, $25 children (ages 3-12). The Emlen Physick Estate tour separately is $20 adults, $15 children (ages 3-12).
Cape May MAC is a not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. Visit capemaymac.org/support/membership to learn more. For information about Cape May MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals and special events, visit capemaymac.org. For information about historic accommodations, contact Cape May Historic Accommodations at capemaylodging.com. For information about restaurants, accommodations and shopping, call the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May at 609-884-5508.