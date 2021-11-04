Cape May Honors Veterans at Soldiers and Sailors Park

CAPE MAY – Every year we celebrate the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, and at the eleventh hour, also known as Veterans Day. The City of Cape May, The American Legion Post 193, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386, and the U.S. Coast Guard TRACEN Cape May will join together on Thursday, Nov. 11 to honor and remember the men and women who served our nation in the United States Military.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony taking place at Soldiers and Sailors Park located at Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street at 11 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard, Rifle Team and Bugler will also be present at the ceremony.
For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/capemaycity/.