 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cape May Honors Veterans at Soldiers and Sailors Park
0 comments

Cape May Honors Veterans at Soldiers and Sailors Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAPE MAY – Every year we celebrate the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, and at the eleventh hour, also known as Veterans Day. The City of Cape May, The American Legion Post 193, The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 386, and the U.S. Coast Guard TRACEN Cape May will join together on Thursday, Nov. 11 to honor and remember the men and women who served our nation in the United States Military.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony taking place at Soldiers and Sailors Park located at Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street at 11 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Color Guard, Rifle Team and Bugler will also be present at the ceremony.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/capemaycity/.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News