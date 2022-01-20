 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cape May City Offers Winter Wee Play Program
Cape May City Offers Winter Wee Play Program

CAPE MAY — The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registration for the Winter Wee Play program, running Jan. 24 through March 18. Wee Play provides special one-on-one time for parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years of age. Each 90-minute session features a variety of play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts centered on a weekly theme.

Wee Play is held on Monday and Friday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Cape May Convention Hall located at 714 Beach Ave. Registration is limited. The cost is $50 for one day per week, Monday or Friday; or $90 to attend both days during the 8-week session.

To register, visit the Office of Recreation at Cape May Convention Hall or visit capemaycity.com to download a registration form.

Also at Convention Hall on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. is Miss Anita’s Storytime with Anita DeSatnick.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/capemaycity/.

