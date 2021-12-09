Cape May City Achieves Sustainable Jersey’s Silver Re-Certification and Earns Sustainability Champion Award

CAPE MAY CITY – Sustainable Jersey representatives announced that Cape May City has once again achieved Sustainable Jersey Silver recertification. Municipalities that earn this certification are considered by their peers, state government, experts, and civic organizations in New Jersey to be among the leading communities in the state. Only 23 of 460 participating New Jersey municipalities achieved Silver certification in 2021.
Additionally, Cape May City has earned the Sustainability Champion Award for small size population (up to 4,999) municipalities. This award recognizes the municipality that has achieved the highest number of points in this population category. This will be the fifth time that Cape May City has received the Sustainability Champion Award.
Cape May City was honored at the Sustainable Jersey awards luncheon recently in Atlantic City.
“I would like to thank our Green Team who committed to making Cape May City one of the most sustainable communities in New Jersey” said Mayor Zach Mullock. “This award is a testament to the important milestones the City achieved to make the nation’s oldest seashore resort a model for other communities to emulate,” said Mayor Mullock.
To become Sustainable Jersey certified at the silver level, Cape May City submitted documentation to show it had completed a balance of the required sustainability actions, meeting a minimum of 350 action points. In addition to reaching 350 points, each community had to create a green team and select at least three out of 12 priority action options.
“This level of achievement takes a village,” Mayor Mullock noted. “Thanks to the hard work of the Green Team and the support of our residents and City Council, Cape May City has once again demonstrated that it continues to be a leader in sustainability,” the mayor noted.
All facets of the city contributed to this effort. The city was recognized for establishing a Creative Team and conducting a Creative Assets Inventory which provides a snapshot of the City’s cultural resources. City Council adopted a Green Purchasing Policy and received points for its Community Forestry Management Plan. The Planning Board adopted the Creative Placemaking Plan as part of the City’s Master Plan and the Environmental Commission played a key role by conducting outreach and education on a number of key issues.
“Sustainable Jersey is proud of the New Jersey towns that achieved certification this year,” said Randy Solomon, director of Sustainable Jersey. “The Sustainable Jersey certified towns demonstrate leadership and are a testament to how much we can accomplish toward the long-term goal of a sustainable New Jersey.” Certified towns excelled in areas such as improving energy efficiency, health, and wellness, reducing waste, sustaining local economies, protecting natural resources, and advancing the arts. Collectively, the 460 participating Sustainable Jersey towns are a powerful force in New Jersey.