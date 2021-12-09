Cape May City Achieves Sustainable Jersey’s Silver Re-Certification and Earns Sustainability Champion Award

CAPE MAY CITY – Sustainable Jersey representatives announced that Cape May City has once again achieved Sustainable Jersey Silver recertification. Municipalities that earn this certification are considered by their peers, state government, experts, and civic organizations in New Jersey to be among the leading communities in the state. Only 23 of 460 participating New Jersey municipalities achieved Silver certification in 2021.

Additionally, Cape May City has earned the Sustainability Champion Award for small size population (up to 4,999) municipalities. This award recognizes the municipality that has achieved the highest number of points in this population category. This will be the fifth time that Cape May City has received the Sustainability Champion Award.

Cape May City was honored at the Sustainable Jersey awards luncheon recently in Atlantic City.

“I would like to thank our Green Team who committed to making Cape May City one of the most sustainable communities in New Jersey” said Mayor Zach Mullock. “This award is a testament to the important milestones the City achieved to make the nation’s oldest seashore resort a model for other communities to emulate,” said Mayor Mullock.