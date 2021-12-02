Cape May Christmas Candlelight House Tours Dec. 4, 11 and 18

Any remaining tickets on the day of the tour may be purchased at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth, Washington and Ocean Streets. Properties on the tour are subject to change.

Last season, Cape May MAC announced a new way to experience Cape May at Christmas: the Virtual Christmas Candlelight House Tour Video. This virtual video tour created in 2020 is an intimate look inside 10 Cape May homes and inns, with the stories behind each that can be enjoyed over and over. What began as a response to COVID-19 continues today as a timeless Cape May experience, for viewing anytime, anywhere. It is available for purchase for $30. Watch the trailer to purchase when you visit CapeMayMAC.org.