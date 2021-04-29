Cape May buys AME Church on Franklin for historic area

CAPE MAY — The African Methodist Episcopal Church, a staple of the city since 1888, has been officially transferred into the stewardship of the city. On April 12, members of the community came out to celebrate the transference of the church.

The church long served as one of the focal points of Cape May’s African American community. One of the most important and influential abolitionists of America walked the land the church sits on; Charles Albert Tindley wrote “we shall overcome” between the church’s walls. Stephen Smith began Cape May’s AME Church. This church saw Jarena Lee became the first female preacher in 1819, making it a beacon for racial and gender equality.

Not long ago, a group of community volunteers, local contractors and concerned citizens began restoring the parsonage at the Macedonian Baptist Church. Today it is known as the Harriet Tubman Museum, and Lynda Anderson-Towns, the chair of the board of trustees for the museum, was present to share in the celebration. “This is a moment that we get to preserve what we know Cape May is. And what Cape May was.”