Borough to receive NJDEP recycling grant award in the amount of $10,249.86

Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine will receive $10,249.86 from the State of New Jersey for a recycling grant.

The funds, based on 2018-- the most recent year for which data is available--, are being awarded through the State’s Recycling Enhancement Act.

The recycling grant program is funded by a $3 per-ton surcharge on trash disposed of at solid waste facilities statewide. The Department of Environmental Protection then allocates that money back to municipalities based on how much recycling each community reports accomplishing during a particular calendar year.

Grants are based on materials collected and recycled in the municipality

and are used in various ways to improve recycling efforts, including funding recycling coordinators, education outreach, and curbside pickup programs.

Distribution of grants this year is based on the recycling successes local governments demonstrated in 2018.

“These grants provide not only financial assistance for improving our recycling program but serve as incentives to continue our good record in recycling rather than having these materials go to the landfill thereby incurring additional expense for the local taxpayer instead of becoming a reusable resource”, added Mayor Pikolycky