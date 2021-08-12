Borough of Woodbine receives $78,500 grant from US Department of Agriculture

Under the RBDG grant, the Borough will conduct a thorough analysis of the physical condition of the existing hangars and present concepts for a redevelopment strategy designed to recondition and/or replace the hangars with new, state-of-the-art facilities and related infrastructure that will meet the needs of modern small businesses. Alongside this study will be an analysis of costs to implement the identified strategy and how it might be funded.

“Assuming that the analysis indicates feasibility, the airport can become an important economic driver for Woodbine,” Mayor Pikolycky explained. “Based on conservative estimates, we are anticipating the creation of an average of 6 permanent, full-time jobs per hangar or an estimated 36 new jobs -- and a like number of part-time positions -- for Borough residents at build-out. Those are significant numbers in a small community like Woodbine.”

According to the USDA, the RBDG Program is a competitive grant designed to support targeted technical assistance, training, and other activities leading to the development or expansion of small and emerging private businesses in rural areas that have fewer than 50 employees and less than $1 million in gross revenues.