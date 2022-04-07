Borough of Woodbine receives $400,000 grant from NJDCA and additional grants from NJDOT of $365,000

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announce the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has awarded the borough a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant in the amount of $400,000 to replace the aging water system beneath portions of Madison Avenue and Clay Street, and to reconstruct the affected areas of these same rights-of-way.

Using an Asset Management Plan to guide ongoing capital improvements, the borough has identified the approximately-70-year-old underground water system — which includes the existence of undersized, substandard piping throughout the system — is in need of replacement.

According to Pikolycky, the borough has made numerous repairs to the water system over the years, and a new subterranean natural gas distribution system has been installed in the subject location and throughout the Borough. “This required digging up the roadway and restoring the surface, resulting in a patchwork that can ultimately cause pavement failure,” he said. “So, the need to replace the aging water system pipes and then reconstruct the roadways go hand-in-hand.”

The reconstruction of the pavement will also require the replacement of certain curbing and sidewalks to make them Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

Pikolycky also stated the new project is being supplemented by a $365,000 grant to the borough from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, making a combined project total of $765,000. The NJDOT grant includes the reconstruction of disturbed roadway where improvements extend into the road.

The DCA Small Cities and DOT grants will complete a project in which the roadway and related infrastructure is reconstructed to ADA standards as well as upgrading an aging water system, borough officials said.

“The borough was awarded another $900,000 between DCA Small Cities and DOT Streetscape grants for similar work along portions of Adams Avenue,” noted Pikolycky. “This new project will supplement that work, thus helping us create a more inclusive community for all residents.”

Both projects were awarded nearly $1,700,000. Pikolycky said without the funding, it would be “impossible for local taxpayers to pay for these projects.”

“We thank the Department of Community Affairs and the Department of Transportation for these awards and for their continued commitment to the Borough of Woodbine,” said Pikolycky.