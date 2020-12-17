Borough of Woodbine advertising for water projects

Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Borough of Woodbine has advertised for a multi-million-dollar water project which includes both water treatment plant upgrades and water main extensions.

Sealed bids will be opened on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. for the plant upgrade project and at 10:30 a.m. on the same date for the water main extension.

Work under the water treatment plant upgrade project includes, among other things, furnishing all material, equipment and labor required to construct the extensive water treatment plant improvements.

Water main project work includes furnishing all material, equipment and labor required to construct potable water mains, valves, hydrants, connections, road restoration, and all other items related to extension and replacement of potable water distribution systems. The locations of the work are Fidler Hill Road and DeHirsch Avenue to Fidler Road and Henry DeCinque Drive at the Municipal Airport.

Financial assistance for both of these projects is made possible by a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture – Rural Development. This work is also expected to be funded in part with funds from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Environmental Infrastructure Trust.

“These projects will provide significant improvements to the water system, said Mayor Pikolycky. “While the Borough’s water supply has consistently tested within satisfactory limits set by NJDEP and USEPA, as noted in our annual Consumer Confidence Report, these projects will enable the Borough to continue these high standards for the foreseeable future and allow continued usage in a safe, economical, and compliant manner.”