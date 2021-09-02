Bodnar’s Auction returns to the Jersey Shore

This sale will feature several local estates packed with antiques & collectibles. One of the featured collections is an art collection that took a lifetime to accumulate and belonged to a fantastically interesting woman in Manhattan. It has been appraised for over $200,000.00! Many of the artists in this collection can be found in galleries on both the east and west coasts. This collection of art features artists like Vigen Sogomonyan, Carlos Torres, Sylviane Canini, Philip Bueller, Alfred Rogoway, Orlando Agudelo-Botero, Kerry Warner, and Earl Hamilton, to name a few. What’s nice about this collection is that Bodnar’s has all the paperwork for each painting, and most have the original bill of sales. Bodnar shared “It is very rare that a collection of this extent comes up for auction with no reserves. All will sell to the highest bidder. Now is the time to invest in art. Everything in this collection is of great quality.”