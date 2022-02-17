Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Fox & Roach, Realtors® honors sales associates

CAPE MAY COUNTY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® salutes sales associates in the Cape May County Offices for being the office leaders for the month of January 2022.

AVALON OFFICE:

Jack Vizzard has been recognized for Listings, Volume and Units. Vizzard, who has been licensed since 2007, is a resident of Avalon and a recipient of the Chairman’s Circle Award.

OCEAN CITY 9TH STREET OFFICE:

The Contino Group Real Estate Team has been recognized for Volume and Units. They are residents of Ocean City.

Bready Associates, led by Damon Bready, has been recognized for Listings. He is a resident of Ocean City.

OCEAN CITY 109 34TH STREET OFFICE:

Kevin Decosta has been recognized for Listings. He is a resident of Ocean City.

The Dean Chorin Team has been recognized for Volume and Units. Chorin is a resident of Ocean City.

SEA ISLE CITY OFFICE:

Amy Lombardo has been recognized for Volume. She has been licensed since 2015 and is a resident of Strathmere.

Eileen Capriotti has been recognized for Units. She has been licensed since 2019 and is a resident of Sea Isle City.

Roseann Regruto has been recognized for Listings. She has been licensed since 1988 and is a resident of Sea Isle City.

Maureen Hoey has been recognized for Listings. She has been licensed since 2003 and is a resident of Clermont.

Visit our Website at foxroach.com.