Ben Ross is Cape May MAC Volunteer of the Month for October

CAPE MAY — Ben Ross, of North Cape May, is the Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) Volunteer of the Month for October. Cape May MAC Director and CEO Jody Alessandrine nominated Ross for his volunteer work over the last several years helping the organization complete carpentry projects at Cape May MAC’s historic sites.

This summer Ross used his carpentry skills to build a shelter on the grounds of the Cape May Lighthouse — a shelter that will house a new ticketing kiosk at the historic site. “Ben was given historic drawings of the original privy at the lighthouse and came up with a design for the new kiosk,” Alessandrine said. “His design and final work exceeded all expectations. The completed shelter is an artistically accurate representation that blends well with the aesthetic of the property. Ben has been so very generous with his carpentry skills, and his time and talent, and we appreciate all he has done so very much.”

For information on the variety of Cape May MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Volunteer & Membership Engagement Manager Kelly Redington, at kredington@capemaymac.org. Cape May MAC, in Cape May, has public tours and events open to the public now. For information, visit capemaymac.org. Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about year-round schedule of tours, festivals and events, call 609-884-5404 or visit capemaymac.org.