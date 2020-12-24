Beacon Animal Rescue reveals new mural just in time for the holidays

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, has revealed a new mural just in time for the holidays.
The mural was painted by Michelle Berchtold, 22, of Mays Landing, a talented self-taught artist who never attended an art class. A former business major at Atlantic Cape Community College who now works as a teller at TD Bank, she just recently started to take her art more seriously, particularly mural work.
“Last year I painted a mural in my bedroom and posted it on Facebook. People shared it and a (Beacon) volunteer saw it and contacted me about doing a new mural at the rescue,” said Berchtold of how Beacon discovered her work.
The finished product, a lineup of stylized dogs and cats, is a blend of Berchtold’s style and that of Beacon’s executive director, Ryan Parker. For the dogs and cats that grace the walls Berchtold created a soft look with colors that were “warm and welcoming”. The background consists of shades of purple, which Berchtold says is “not too girlish, not too boyish.” She also inserted a geometric/graffiti feel to the overall look, which is the style of art that Parker is most drawn to.
“It’s all about pleasing the client,” said Berchtold.
Berchtold, who was often assisted by her father, Michael Berchtold, spent about one year painting the mural mainly due to “outside factors” such as inclement weather and the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it was a labor of love, as Berchtold volunteered all of her time to working on it.
“We are so thrilled to have such beautiful, new life on our walls,” said Parker. “We liked our original mural, but with all of our changes in the past year of a new play area, new volunteers, and new management, it was time for an update on our building as well.”
Parker is excited for the public to come view Berchtold’s new mural once the pandemic is over and it is safe to visit Beacon again. He and Berchtold, however, wanted it completed by the holidays as “pick-me-up present” for all the volunteers who still come by. Berchtold, too, received a holiday pick-me-up – she and her parents just adopted Ever, now Cleo, a 3-year-old Boxer mix, from Beacon last week.
Berchtold’s talents also extend to drawing and craft making, as well as painting on canvas. For more information on Berchtold, contact her at michelleberchtoldart@gmail.com.
For more information about Beacon Animal Rescue, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
Beacon Animal Rescue’s mission is to rescue, shelter, and find loving homes for cats and dogs; to educate the community about responsible treatment of companion animals; and to promote the practice of spaying and neutering. Beacon Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to ensure that homeless cats and dogs are given a safe haven from shelters that euthanize animals.