Beacon Animal Rescue reveals new mural just in time for the holidays

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, has revealed a new mural just in time for the holidays.

The mural was painted by Michelle Berchtold, 22, of Mays Landing, a talented self-taught artist who never attended an art class. A former business major at Atlantic Cape Community College who now works as a teller at TD Bank, she just recently started to take her art more seriously, particularly mural work.

“Last year I painted a mural in my bedroom and posted it on Facebook. People shared it and a (Beacon) volunteer saw it and contacted me about doing a new mural at the rescue,” said Berchtold of how Beacon discovered her work.

The finished product, a lineup of stylized dogs and cats, is a blend of Berchtold’s style and that of Beacon’s executive director, Ryan Parker. For the dogs and cats that grace the walls Berchtold created a soft look with colors that were “warm and welcoming”. The background consists of shades of purple, which Berchtold says is “not too girlish, not too boyish.” She also inserted a geometric/graffiti feel to the overall look, which is the style of art that Parker is most drawn to.

“It’s all about pleasing the client,” said Berchtold.