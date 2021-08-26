Beach basketball tournament comes to the Wildwoods Sept. 3-5

THE WILDWOODS – Follow the wave of beach basketball to the Wildwoods on Friday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Sept. 5 as teams of three will compete for cash prizes up to $500.

The 3v3 Beach Basketball Tournament will take place on the Wildwoods beach at Schellenger Avenue. Tournament times are Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. First place winner wins $500, second place takes home $250, and third place will take home $150.

Beach basketball is a modified version of basketball played in the sand. The game was born more than four decades ago in Gulf Shores, Alabama, and has grown to become a popular, widespread and competitive sport.

For more information or to register, call 732-500-3538 or visit beachbasketball.com.