Barbara Robbins appointed Primary Care Practice Manager at Cape Regional Physicians Associates

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Physicians Associates is pleased to announce the appointment of Barbara Robbins as Primary Care Practice Manager. Ms. Robbins’ new role will include administrative responsibility for the daily operations of all CRPA primary care offices.

“Congratulations to Barbara Robbins on her promotion to Primary Care Practice Manager,” stated Joanne Vaul, Vice President of Physician Integration and Ambulatory Services, Cape Regional Health System. “Barbara has been a part of CRPA’s North Cape May Primary Care office since 2015. Throughout her tenure, Barbara has consistently been a highly effective manager and leader. We wish her all the best in her new role.”

Ms. Robbins has over 20 years of experience in administrative management of multiple-site private physician practices. Cape Regional Physicians Associates has primary care locations in Marmora, Seaville, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Rio Grande and North Cape May. To schedule an appointment with a primary care provider, please call 609-463-CAPE or visit caperegionalhealth.com/primary-care.